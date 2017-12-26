WrestlingInc.com

Asuka On The RAW Women's Title, Special 'Best Of 2017' WWE NXT Episode Announced, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- Above are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2017.

- The Wednesday, January 3rd WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour "Best of 2017" edition. The show will start at the normal 8pm EST timeslot.

- As noted, Asuka announced on last night's RAW that she will be entering the first-ever women's Royal Rumble at next month's Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The segment ended with Asuka dropping RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on the title:

