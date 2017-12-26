Who Is Currently Favored To Win The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

We reported over the weekend that Ronda Rousey is currently favored to win the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, despite her filming Mile 22 through February. The movie is being filmed in Atlanta and Bogota.

For the men's Royal Rumble match, all of the major betting sites currently have John Cena as the favorite to win. He is followed by Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

Below are the current favorites for the men's Royal Rumble match from SkyBet:

1. John Cena (5/2)

2. Roman Reigns (3/1)

3. Shinsuke Nakamura (3/1)

4. AJ Styles (4/1)

5. Bobby Roode (8/1)

6. Seth Rollins (8/1)

7. Braun Strowman (10/1)

8. Samoa Joe (12/1)

9. Finn Balor (14/1)