The Coach Talks Vince McMahon Reviving The XFL Or Buying The Carolina Panthers

Speculation continues to arise concerning Vince McMahon and the XFL. What once started as a report that the WWE Chairman has renewed interest in having a football league – which was specifically shown by refiling for the XFL trademark last June, as well as additional trademarks including "United Football League", URFL", "UFL", and "For the love of football" – is now one of the biggest stories in sports entertainment.

We recently reported on how former WWE diva Torrie Wilson was approached by TMZ and asked about the possible revival of the XFL. She felt that it is the right time to do it, since the NFL is being surrounded by controversy regarding the national anthem. She also stated that she would be a cheerleader or referee, if asked to fill one of those roles.

See Also Torrie Wilson Says The Time Is Right For The XFL To Return

Former WWE and ESPN commentator Jonathan Coachman was also interviewed by TMZ regarding the XFL rumors, as shown in the video above. Similar to Wilson, Coachman was heavily in favor of the company returning for a second try.

"Best believe, Vince [McMahon] has been doing some research behind the scenes," said Coachman. "Because he's not gonna come out and blow 50 or 100 million dollars on something that he's already tried. If he calls me, because I'm the only person in the history of the world to be a voice of Monday Night Raw and also be on Sportscenter for 10 years, so if Vince calls for somebody who knows both sides of the fence, you're d**n right I'm gonna pick up the phone."

Coachman would then address the fact that McMahon's "home base" is in North Carolina, as he has a restaurant in that state, and Triple H had his bachelor party in the city of Raleigh as well. He was then asked about whether McMahon could purchase the Carolina Panthers, which was put up for sale by owner Jerry Richardson after allegations of sexual misconduct.

"How cool would it be, because all this came down in the last couple of days that P. Diddy is trying to get together a group, but yet the old, crotchety owners, wouldn't want P. Diddy and his crew in there, which I think would be a mistake by the owners," Coachman said. "But, Vince has legitimate money, he's a billionaire, he could come up with the funds, and he's also at the age where the other owners would respect that. So, I'm not saying that he would, but I think that's a second possibility that people aren't kinda tossing out there, because they wanna believe that he would start his own entity."

If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T TMZ via Wrestling INC for the transcription.

Source: TMZ