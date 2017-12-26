WrestlingInc.com

Sami Zayn Matches Donations, Finn Balor And The Hardy Boys Talk Alter-Egos (Video), WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- Above is another clip from the recent "Table For 3" with The Hardys and Finn Balor. This video features the group talking about their gimmicks and alter-egos.

- WWE stock was up 0.14% today, closing at $29.59 per share. Today's high was $29.93 and the low was $29.23.

Sami Zayn On Having Different Vision For Heel Turn Than Vince McMahon, Vince's Advice, More
See Also
Sami Zayn On Having Different Vision For Heel Turn Than Vince McMahon, Vince's Advice, More

- Fans raised more than $5,000 on Christmas Day for Sami Zayn's Mobile Clinic for the people of Syria, which is ran through The Syrian American Medical Society. Sami promised to match the donations, which means more than $10,000 was raised for the clinic in one day. Sami tweeted the following on the milestone:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: 25% Off Orders (Including Clearance) With Code SAVE25

Most Popular

Back To Top