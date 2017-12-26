WrestlingInc.com

Paige Launches Online Store (Photos), WWE RAW Social Score, Trailer For Best WWE PPV Matches Of 2017

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- Above is the trailer for WWE's "Best Pay-Per-View Matches of 2017" DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc set will be hosted by Renee Young and will be released on January 2nd.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 545,000 total interactions this week - 386,000 on Facebook and 159,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's show, which drew a total of 601,000 interactions - 387,000 Facebook interactions and 215,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Paige recently launched a new clothing line at TheSarayaStore.com. You can use promo code SLAY for free shipping on orders over $100. She tweeted the following on the new project:

What's your favorite item so far? #thesarayastore

A post shared by SARAYA (@thesarayastore) on

Early Access TOMORROW ??

A post shared by SARAYA (@thesarayastore) on

ARTWORK: @lvicdangelo27 ??

A post shared by SARAYA (@thesarayastore) on

PLAY NICE x I BITE #thesarayastore

A post shared by SARAYA (@thesarayastore) on

