Brock Lesnar Defending WWE Universal Championship Before The Royal Rumble

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been added to the RAW live event on Saturday, January 27th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Lesnar will be defending his title against Kane. The following night, Lesnar will defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at The Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The original main event for the live event was scheduled to be The Shield vs. Samoa Joe, Cesaro & Sheamus, however that was changed after Dean Ambrose's recent triceps surgery, which could keep him out of action for up to nine months. Roman Reigns will now defend the Intercontinental Championship against Samoa Joe at the show, while Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against Cesaro & Sheamus.

Lesnar last wrestled at The Survivor Series in November, where he defeated AJ Styles in a non-title "Champion vs. Champion" match. Lesnar will return to television on RAW next Monday night, followed by another RAW appearance the following week on January the 8th in Memphis.