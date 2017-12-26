WrestlingInc.com

Big Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, John Cena On Being Back Home, Fans On RAW Winners

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match has been announced for tonight's SmackDown from Chicago. Dasha Fuentes makes the announcement in the video above.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which victorious Superstar had the merriest Christmas on last night's RAW. As of this writing, 60% voted for new RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan while 14% voted for John Cena, 9% for Braun Strowman, 8% for Absolution, 4% for Finn Balor, 2% for Samoa Joe, 1% for Hideo Itami, 1% for Kane and 1% for the team of Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali.

John Cena On WrestleMania 34 Opponent, WWE Originally Wanting Him To Do Movies, Adversity From Fans
See Also
John Cena On WrestleMania 34 Opponent, WWE Originally Wanting Him To Do Movies, Adversity From Fans

- As noted, free agent John Cena returned to WWE TV on last night's final RAW of 2017 and picked up a win over Elias. Cena tweeted the following on being back home today as he prepared for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: 25% Off Orders (Including Clearance) With Code SAVE25

Most Popular

Back To Top