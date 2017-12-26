WrestlingInc.com

WWE Confirms Injury On Last Night's RAW

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

As noted, Brian Kendrick was sent to local hospital to be checked for a potential injury after taking a stiff GTS from Hideo Itami during the finish to their WWE RAW match last night in Chicago. We now know that the cruiserweight did suffer a fractured orbital bone and a fractured nasal bridge.

Backstage Update On WWE Running Shows For 205 Live, WWE NXT Stars And Tryouts To Be Featured?, Itami
Below is video of Dasha Fuentes confirming that Kendrick suffered the broken nose and a broken orbital bone. She notes that there's no word yet on when Kendrick will return to action but we will keep you updated.

Itami will be back on TV for the final WWE 205 Live episode of the year in Chicago tonight.

