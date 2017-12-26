Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap of Enzo Amore and the rest of the Zo Train beating up Tony Nese from a few week ago, followed up by a recap of backstage promo between Cedric Alexander and Enzo. The two will meet next Monday for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

- Locker Room, we see Gulak looking at his phone and in comes Alexander. He wonders if Gulak is waiting for his boss to call, Gulak says, he's waiting for his "best friend" to call, because he's not on tonight's show. Alexander then paints a picture of a 205 Live without Enzo as champion and how it will be a better 205 Live for everyone, especially Gulak (who won't get talked down to or made to dress up like an elf). Gulak seems to ponder this as Alexander heads out.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show. They preview Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa, along with Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari.

Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher

We see footage from last night's show where Itami legit fractured Brian Kendrick's orbital bone and nasal bridge. Gallagher says he got to witness first hand Itami's aggressiveness as he could hear Kendrick's face break. Despite that, Gallagher says he'll teach Itami a lesson. He backs Itami into the rope and slaps him. Itami slaps him right back and lands some major kicks, one right to the back, nope, two to the back. "Respect me!" Itami yells. Gallagher with a take down, but gets a foot right to the face that sends him to the apron. More boots, followed up by a leg drop across the back of the head.

Goes for another kick, Gallagher rolls to the outside, pulls the apron up and yanks it from under Itami's feet. Gallagher is able to grind away at his opponent and keep him grounded. Crowd getting restless with a "This is awful" chant as Gallagher really looks to slow things down. Itami with a dragon screw leg whip with a release fisherman suplex. Back elbow by Gallagher, runs right into a kick. Itami on the top rope, hits a flying clothesline, pin, two. Gallagher on the apron now, drapes Itami's neck over the top rope and goes right into a Captain's Hook! Itami is able to claw his way to the bottom rope to break the hold. Gallagher gets dropped in the corner, running dropkick. "Respect me!" Rings of Saturn and Gallagher taps out in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Hideo Itami via Submission

- Recap from two weeks ago when Enzo was super offended the Zo Train tried to have a meeting without him. This eventually led to the group beating up Nese, Gulak doing it very reluctantly though.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Tony Nese and asks if he's still a member of the Zo Train. Nese said the next time he says Enzo, Daivari, or Gulak, part of him wants to lay them all out, but the other part understands that Enzo is a Superstar and his career has only gone up since joining the group. He doesn't really answer the question, Tozawa shows up and asks again, if he's on or off the train, and gets popped in the face.

Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa with a quick kick to get us started, but Nese recovers quickly with a clothesline. Back and forth chops, Tozawa with a big kick, running senton. Nese to the outside, Tozawa tried for a suicide dive and finds a boot to the face. Action back on the inside, Nese with some stomps and a leg drop, pin, two. Big Irish whip into the corner by Nese, goes right into a body scissors submission.

Nese seems to be in control, mocking the "Ah!" chant, but ends up getting suplexed for messing around. Nese goes to the apron, gets knocked off, Tozawa with another suicide dive, hitting this time. He instantly throws Nese back in, goes for a pin, only two. Akira gets a forearm to the face, returns fire with a kick, but Nese tries for a sneaky pin, two. Tozawa with a spinning heel kick, heads to the top rope, but he's way too slow. Nese with a big palm strike, puts him in the corner, running knee, pin, 1-2-3.

Winner: Tony Nese via Pinfall

- Vic Joseph says he can't confirm it, but it's possible Enzo wasn't here because he had a date tonight. We get a recap from last night's Raw with Nia Jax and Enzo standing under the mistletoe. As they go in for a kiss, Alexa Bliss breaks up their moment.

Ariya Daviari and Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

Gulak jumps on the mic before the match gets started. He asks the crowd "How are you doing?" and says they represent the Zo Train. Since the year is nearly over, it's time for us to reflect on the good and bad. We then get to his PowerPoint presentation- nope, never mind, out comes Alexander and Ali. "Every! Time!" Gulak yells. Alexander says sorry to interrupt, but he had to note they are in the hometown of Ali, which gets an okay pop, followed by an "Ali!" chant. Gulak yells, "No chanting!" Ali then says, if it wasn't for the Zo Train, Daivari and Gulak wouldn't be friends. Daivari wouldn't be around a blue collar guy with Gulak. Alexander and Ali try to stir the pot and say they are getting played by each other and by Enzo. Alexander then says if Enzo had to pick between the Zo Train and Nia Jax, who do you think he would go with?

Ali and Gulak get things going, Ali easily handles his opponent before bringing in Alexander. Double hip toss, pin, only a one count. Alexander continues to go to work, tries for another quick pin, just one though. Ali is brought back in, gets distracted by Daivari, Gulak finally lands a big strike and tags his his partner. Ali getting worked over by Daivari, crowd with another Ali chant, clearly behind him in this one. Daivari with a spinebuster, pin, two. Alexander brought in, gets sent to the apron, knee to the face topples him down to the floor. Daivari chases, slams his head on the announce table. Action back in the ring and Gulak is tagged in, big stomp, pin, two.

Alexander with a nice springboard flatliner, the slow crawl to his partner, Ali and Daivari come in. Ali with multiple running chops, pop-up dropkick, takes to the air with a corkscrew splash. Action right back into the ring, facebuster, pin, Gulak runs over Ali and takes out Alexander. Daivari sits Ali up on the top rope and goes for a suplex, Gulak tells him to get down and ends up getting a lumbar check by Alexander. Daivari gets dumped to the mat, 054 by Ali for the victory.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

- Post-match, Alexander and Ali celebrate as Alexander says he's the next champion.