Title Match On Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Lana On Rusev's Popularity, Mojo Rawley Works Dark Match

- Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable became the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English. They will get their title shot from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on the first SmackDown of 2018, which takes place next Tuesday night from Orlando. Above is video from the post-match celebration.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown near Chicago saw Mojo Rawley defeat former tag team partner Zack Ryder.

- Speaking of Rusev and English, "Rusev Day" was trending during tonight's Triple Threat and there were several loud chants for Rusev and English during the match. Lana tweeted the following on tonight's loud reactions for her husband: