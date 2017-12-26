Top Stars Added To WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Card

Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ruby Riott announce their spots for the Royal Rumble matches at the upcoming Rumble pay-per-view in January. No official word yet on if Ruby's Riott Squad partners Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan will be in the match but we will keep you updated.

The 2018 Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated card coming out of the final SmackDown of 2017:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

TBD vs. AJ Styles

30-Man Men's Royal Rumble Match

Elias, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, TBA