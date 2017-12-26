Matt Hardy Uses Old Piano Theme For 'Woken' Entrance At MSG (Videos)

Matt Hardy debuted his "Woken" ring entrance at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hardy came out to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata (1st movement) and defeated Bray Wyatt.

Hardy used the same theme while performing the "Broken" character in Impact Wrestling.

You can check out Hardy's entrance from tonight's live event below:

Matt has his piano theme and it's amazing to see this persona in the garden #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/flNJtm7OTO — be Meepy, be Moopy, be Merry (@VincentMichaels) December 27, 2017

@KOllomani contributed to this article.