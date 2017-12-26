WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy Uses Old Piano Theme For 'Woken' Entrance At MSG (Videos)

By Raj Giri | December 26, 2017

Matt Hardy debuted his "Woken" ring entrance at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hardy came out to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata (1st movement) and defeated Bray Wyatt.

Hardy used the same theme while performing the "Broken" character in Impact Wrestling.

You can check out Hardy's entrance from tonight's live event below:

@KOllomani contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: 25% Off Orders (Including Clearance) With Code SAVE25

Most Popular

Back To Top