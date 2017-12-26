Matt Hardy Uses Old Piano Theme For 'Woken' Entrance At MSG (Videos)

Matt Hardy debuted his "Woken" ring entrance at tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hardy came out to Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata (1st movement) and defeated Bray Wyatt.
Hardy used the same theme while performing the "Broken" character in Impact Wrestling.
You can check out Hardy's entrance from tonight's live event below:
Broken Matt Hardy!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/YlKTizMGWU— . (@tacoinchains) December 27, 2017
They actually gave matt the piano sick!! #WWEMSG @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/rYhMjY09qi— Miles Struble (@miles_struble) December 27, 2017
Matt has his piano theme and it's amazing to see this persona in the garden #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/flNJtm7OTO— be Meepy, be Moopy, be Merry (@VincentMichaels) December 27, 2017
@KOllomani contributed to this article.