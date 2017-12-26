WWE Live Event Results From MSG (12/26): Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena, Cage Match, Absolution, More

Thanks to Michael Tomlinson for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in New York City at Madison Square Garden:

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto

* There was some sort of segment with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson singing with Elias

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil defeated Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins

* Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by disqualification

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Bayley, Mickie James and sasha Banks

* Steel Cage Match: RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan retained over Sheamus and Cesaro

* Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over John Cena