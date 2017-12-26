Daniel Bryan Referees After SmackDown, New Royal Rumble Spot Announced (Video), Jimmy Fallon At WWE

- Natalya made her return on tonight's final SmackDown of 2017 in the angle that saw her, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Carmella send The Riott Squad retreating. Above is Fallout video with Natalya revealing to Dasha Fuentes that she will be in the women's Royal Rumble match next month. She joins Asuka, Naomi and Ruby Riott as confirmed names for the match. Natalya also talks about blocking negativity on social media and says 2018 will be her year because she's the best. Natalya says she will be the last woman standing at the Rumble and then she will become champion at WrestleMania 34.

- The dark main event after tonight's SmackDown in Chicago saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan was the special referee and got a big pop for doing the "Too Sweet" gesture with Styles.

- Jimmy Fallon was ringside and backstage for tonight's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here he is backstage with Sasha Banks: