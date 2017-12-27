Title Match And Fatal 4 Way On Tonight's WWE NXT, AJ Styles On Shane McMahon (Video), Bobby Roode

- Above is Fallout video of WWE Champion AJ Styles talking to Renee Young after his non-title loss to Kevin Owens last night on the final SmackDown of 2017, thanks to interference from Shane McMahon and Sami Zayn. Styles says he knew what he was getting into and he's not into making excuses. When asked about what happened between he and the SmackDown Commissioner, AJ says that's between them.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's final WWE NXT episode of 2017:

* The Street Profits in action

* Sonya Deville vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon with the title on the line

* #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way: Killian Dain vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal defeat Tye Dillinger to advance to the second round of the WWE United States Title tournament. Roode tweeted the following on the title and his 2018: