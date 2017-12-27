Jinder Mahal On What He Will Bring To The WWE US Title (Video), Several WWE Birthdays Today, Fallon

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw Jinder Mahal defeat Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode defeat Baron Corbin to advance to the second round of the WWE United States Title tournament. Above is Fallout video of The Modern Day Maharaja talking about the win. Jinder says he's the man who brought class, dignity and diversity to the WWE Title and he will do the same to the United States Title.

- Cesaro turns 37 years old today while Bill Goldberg turns 51, Bill "Demolition Ax" Eadie turns 70, WWE Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine turns 30, Brawl For All winner Bart Gunn turns 54 and WWE NXT Superstar Zelina Vega turns 27. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of Chyna and the 50th birthday of former WCW star Jerry "The Wall" Tuite.

- As noted, Jimmy Fallon attended last night's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The WWE website has an article on Fallon visiting the show. Below is a photo of Fallon and his father with John Cena: