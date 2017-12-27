WINC Podcast (12/27): WWE SmackDown Review, Dean Ambrose Injury, Fastlane Main Event Leak

Glenn Rubenstein and Justin LaBar are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Dean Ambrose being out for 9 months.

- The Fastlane main event already being leaked.

- Matt Hardy using his old "Broken" theme at last night's live event at MSG event.

- Who should win the U.S. title tourney?

- How will WWE handle Asuka's streak in the Royal Rumble?

- Wrestler of the year.

- Superstars that WWE missed out on in 2017.

And more!

You can check out the full episode in the video above or the audio player below. For a direct download, click here. If you want to subscribe to our audio channel, you can do so through iTunes as well as our RSS feed, which you can use this to subscribe through any podcast app. If you like the show, please subscribe and rate on iTunes! Also, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe on the Wrestling Inc. Youtube channel.