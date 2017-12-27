Kevin Owens On Defeating The WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar - New Year's RAW Promo, Fans On SmackDown

- Above is a promo for the first WWE RAW of 2018, which takes place on New Year's Day with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most significant victory on the final SmackDown of 2018. As of this writing, 37% voted for Kevin Owens defeating WWE Champion AJ Styles in the non-title main event while 26% voted for Bobby Roode defeating Baron Corbin to advance in the United States Title tournament, 21% voted for Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable winning the Triple Threat to become new #1 contenders, 9% voted for Ruby Riott's win over Naomi and the rest voted for Jinder Mahal defeating Tye Dillinger to advance in the tournament.

- Speaking of Owens defeating Styles in the non-title main event of last night's SmackDown in Chicago, Owens tweeted the following and called himself the uncrowned WWE Champion: