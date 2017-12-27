Laurel Van Ness On When Her Impact Wrestling Contract Expires And Recent Rumors

New Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Laurel Van Ness was recently interviewed by The Orlando Sentinel, who was promoting the Impact television tapings from January 10-15. During the interview, Laurel revealed that her contract with Impact Wrestling expires in June of 2018. Below are some highlights:

Winning the Impact Knockouts title:

"I'm definitely proud. It's something I worked really hard for. For me, a couple of things bring me down to earth. Just because I have the belt doesn't mean I'm the best in the world – it means the company trusts me enough and has faith in my ability. They know I'll bring 110 percent every time. So I'm nervous but excited to show there's a reason I have this."

Recent reports that she requested her release from Impact Wrestling:

"Nothing fazes me anymore. That Knockouts locker room is my constant. We focus on us, our friendships and our match quality and we can't think about anything else. Our job is to put on the best show possible for you, and that's what we want."

Laurel Van Ness also discussed the development of her character, getting her start on the indies and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.