Chad Gable On Momentum And Next Week's Title Shot, New 'Street Talk' Video With WWE NXT Fans, Stock

By Marc Middleton | December 27, 2017

- Above is the latest episode of Street Talk with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. The episodes are filmed outside of recent WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.

- WWE stock was up 2.40% today, closing at $30.29 per share. Today's high was $30.64 and the low was $29.52.

Chad Gable On What He And Shelton Benjamin Are Working On, Adapting To The WWE Style, More
- As noted, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin won a Triple Threat on last night's SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They will get their title shot on the first SmackDown of 2018, which takes place next Tuesday in Orlando. Gable tweeted the following on the match:

