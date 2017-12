WWE RAW Viewership For Final Episode Of The Year On Christmas With John Cena's Return, 2017 Totals

Monday's Christmas Night edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final show of the year with Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan defeating The Bar to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles in the main event, drew 2.703 million viewers. This is down 3% from last week's 2.786 million viewers. RAW featured John Cena's return to TV advertised ahead of time.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.948 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.620 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.543 million viewers, a 13.7% drop from hour one.

RAW was #5 for the night in viewership, behind NFL on ESPN, SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and When Calls The Heart. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind both NFL airings, SportsCenter and Monday Night Countdown, all on ESPN.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker with totals:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode: 3.007 million viewers

May 1st Episode: 2.87 million viewers

May 8th Episode: 2.696 million viewers

May 15th Episode: 2.751 million viewer

May 22nd Episode: 2.615 million viewers

May 29th Episode: 2.613 million viewers

June 5th Episode: 2.994 million viewers

June 12th Episode: 2.542 million viewers

June 19th Episode: 3.102 million viewers

June 26th Episode: 2.976 million viewers

July 3rd Episode: 2.839 million viewers

July 10th Episode: 3.009 million viewers

July 17th Episode: 3.153 million viewers

July 24th Episode: 3.067 million viewers

July 31st Episode: 3.163 million viewers

August 7th Episode: 3.240 million viewers

August 14th Episode: 3.233 million viewers

August 21st Episode: 3.404 million viewers

August 28th Episode: 3.304 million viewers

September 4th Episode: 2.932 million viewers

September 11th Episode: 2.903 million viewers

September 18th Episode: 2.833 million viewers

September 25th Episode: 2.923 million viewers

October 2nd Episode: 2.773 million viewers

October 9th Episode: 2.871 million viewers

October 16th Episode: 2.688 million viewers

October 23rd Episode: 2.953 million viewers

October 30th Episode: 2.854 million viewers

November 6th Episode: 2.841 million viewers

November 13th Episode: 3.031 million viewers

November 20th Episode: 3.074 million viewers

November 27th Episode: 2.759 million viewers

December 4th Episode: 2.813 million viewers

December 11th Episode: 2.684 million viewers

December 18th Episode: 2.786 million viewers

December 25th Episode: 2.703 million viewers

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily