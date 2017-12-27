WWE NXT Results (12/27): New No. 1 Contender Crowned, Moon Defends Title, Street Profits Conquer

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode features the much anticipated fatal four-way match to determine the new number one contender to Andrade "Cien" Almas' NXT Championship. The participants include Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain, Johnny Gargano, and Aleister Black. We'll also see Sonya Deville challenge Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship.

- We are officially welcomed to the show and the announce team runs down tonight's loaded card. Let's go right to the ring!

Street Profits vs. Kris Starr and Riley Apex

Ford starts the match. Leap frogs (one blind) from Ford opens up a shoulder tackle. Quick tag and tandem offense. Dawkins takes the young JBL down with a pop up spine buster. Tag made back to ford and he goes flying with an extremely aerial frog splash from Hell on JBL. One, two, party time.

Winners via Pin Fall: Street Profit

- After the match, they go in the crowd and start a little sermon. They run down the other teams in the division and say 2018 will be the year they conquer after they came and saw in 2017.

Ember Moon (c) vs. Sonya Deville--NXT Women's Championship Match

Interesting that it seemed they overdubbed the entrances rather than doing the spotlight treatment in the ring. Deville with back control early on with a go behind. She looks for her leg submission but Moon quick to recognize and scoot out of the way. Hip toss is reversed by moon and hits an arm drag on the challenger. Both women well scouted and evades the others' strikes. Deville hits the ropes, Moon follows and throws Deville off her timing, and hits a single leg drop kick. Deville heads out to recuperate. Moon heads to the apron and hits a cannonball to maintain control as we go to break.

We're back and Deville quickly goes for a cover for a two. Deville now working over the champ in a variety of ways for an all around attack. Deville with a grounded bear hug squeezing the air out of the champ. Wheel barrel lift by Deville, but Moon dives under to throw Deville into the turnbuckle. Moon selling the ribs and Deville up first. House of fire from Moon with a barrage of strikes and gets a two count. Shot from Deville, but another kick out. Moon hits another level with a springboard drop kick. She quickly follows with The Eclipse. Textbook cover for the win. Not the best of showings, but cements the champion over a newly called up competitor.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Ember Moon

- After the match, Kairi Sane comes out and has her "eye" on the championship. As she states her claim to Moon, Shayna Baszler comes up from behind and puts Sane to sleep on the ramp. Officials break it up and check on Sane to end the segment.

- Paul Ellering cuts a promo for Authors of Pain. He recaps his team's goals and WarGames. He says Undisputed Era doesn't write the next chapter. He says UE is on borrowed time because they are the judge, jury, and executioners.

- Christy St. Cloud catches up with Ember Moon after the last segment. She says she isn't hard to find and knew she would have a target on her back. She says if anyone wants the title, to meet her in the ring next time.

- Very good recap video of how each competitor in the fatal four-way got to the big match tonight.

- Two hour "year in review" episode next week with some special attractions.

- Tag team title rematch between O'Reilly/Fish and SAnitY in two weeks.

Killian Dain vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano--#1 Contender Fatal Four-Way

All four waste no time going at it. Black sends Sullivan outside and hits a kick on Dain. Black goes for a moonsault but gets caught and thrown to the apron. Gargano tries for the same and gets caught as well. Finally Dain hits a suicide dive and takes his fellow big man down. Time for a break.

We're back and Dain squashes Johnny in the turnbuckle. Not to be outdone, Sullivan does the same. Dain sent into the steps. Action spills outside and Black is sent off the ramp by Sullivan. Gargano gets picked up by Sullivan is launched into Black at the side stage area. Sullivan dismantles the announce table and the crew hightails it. Sullivan has a smile on his face and picks up Sullivan. Gargano grabs the background structure to prevent being put through the table. Black hits a high knee and Gargano hits a kick and Sullivan rests on the announce table. Killian Dain runs in and dives onto the table and the behemoths are down for the time being.

Black and Gargano back in the ring and receive dueling chants. Gargano goes for his slingshot spear but is met with a kick instead. Gargano avoids a leg sweep and hits a thunderous super kick. He uses a twirling head scissors into the GargaNo Escape but Dain reenters the match with a senton. Dain with a power bomb and elbow drop to Gargano but Black breaks up the pin. The beast of Belfast now working on Black and heads up top. Black tries to take Dain down but it takes the aid of Gargano to get him down. All three men down as Sullivan rises from the ashes to head back to the ring.

Sullivan takes on all comers and rids the ring of the smaller competitors. It's now a faceoff between Dain and Sullivan. They each sustain shots from the other but pop right back up. Black hops back in and uses his precise striking to take a quick advantage where he has both men reeling. Black hits Black Mass and goes for the cover, but Undisputed Era comes out to break up the pin for revenge on Black taking Cole out of the tournament. Gargano comes to the aid to take out UE and tries to get Black back in the ring for a cover. Sullivan swings and misses and goes into the steps. Dain lifts Gargano up but Johnny reverses and sends Dain into Lars on the stairs. Gargano hits a leaping DDT over the top rope and gets the surprise three count. The crowd goes bananas for the unexpected result.

Winner and NEW #1 Contender: Johnny Gargano

- Gargano celebrates with a raucous Full Sail crowd to end the episode.