Most Disliked WWE Videos On YouTube, Kane Talks Having To Work On Christmas, Austin Aries Note

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at the most disliked WWE videos of the year on YouTube. The most disliked video of the year was Roman Reigns' promo the night after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. That video received 35,000 dislikes, however it also received 27,000 likes, giving it a dislike percentage of 56%. In contrast, an Emmalina promo from January received 11,000 dislikes and only 1,000 likes, giving it a dislike percentage of 92%. The article also breaks down the most disliked SmackDown videos (John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal topped the list), RAW videos (three belonged to Emmalina) and pay-per-view videos (Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens at Fastlane came in at the top).

- We also have a section at this link featuring the 50 most popular articles on the site for 2017. Please note that this section excludes pay-per-view and RAW recaps. If you include those, the most viewed article on Wrestling Inc. for 2017 was the post for our WrestleMania 33 coverage.

- Newsday has an interview with Kane, who was promoting tonight's RAW live event at the Nassau Coliseum. During the interview, he discussed RAW being live on Christmas this past Monday night.

"The thing about it is that this is one of our most important times of the year business wise. We do really, really good business the week after Christmas," Kane said. "It is what it is. There's always trade-offs. We're not the only people who this year will be working on Christmas Day. A lot of people do that to provide for their family."

- Austin Aries, Jimmy Jacobs and Joey Ryan will be in action at this Friday's XCite Wrestling event in Binghamton, NY, as seen below. You can purchase tickets at this link.