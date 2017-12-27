WrestlingInc.com

'Being The Elite' Finishes Up 2017 And Brandi Rhodes Hits A Stunner, Top 5 ROH Factions, ROH Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | December 27, 2017

- Above is episode 85 ("My First Gig") of Being the Elite. The guys finish up their 2017 appearances, Marty Scurll does some singing, and Brandi Rhodes hits a Stunner on Frankie Kazarian.

- ROH Shop is currently doing a Fan Appreciation Sale with 35% off on everything in the store. The sale runs until January 2 at 11:59pm ET.

Flip Gordon On If The Indies Have Too Many Spots And Not Enough Stories
Flip Gordon On If The Indies Have Too Many Spots And Not Enough Stories

- ROH posted an article counting down the "Five Greatest Factions in ROH History." The group includes: S.C.U.M., Generation Next, The House of Truth, The Age of the Fall, and at number one, Bullet Club.

