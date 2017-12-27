Jim Ross On WWE RAW Moment He Regrets Missing, Working With Randy Savage, Vince McMahon

Jim Ross spoke with TV Insider on a number of wrestling topics surrounding his time on Raw. Here are some of the highlights:

Calling matches with Jerry Lawler and Vince McMahon:

"I had no idea what the franchise Monday Night Raw was going to eventually mean what it has. I worked with Vince [McMahon] and Jerry Lawler. That was new. Three men in a booth was new for me. Not being the lead guy was new. It was a great, refreshing start. A reboot. At that time, I came from a chaotic WCW with all the changes in management. It was a relief to work for a company where you could get a straight answer from the decision-maker. I loved that part of it."

Working with "Macho Man" Randy Savage and calling 1-2-3 Kid vs. Bret Hart:

"I worked with Randy Savage, which is never easy. I loved his talent. I loved his passion, but he had to trust you. I think he had trust issues, but he was damn sure talented. He and I called the 1-2-3 Kid and Bret Hart. To many in the crowd, I'm sure they thought it would be an easy Bret Hart win and that this young guy, Sean Waltman, wouldn't have a chance. It was one of the classic examples of how great a talent Bret Hart was, because he made Sean Waltman look like a million bucks. They had an extremely competitive match that was based in logic, unpredictability."

After suffering from his second bout of Bell's Pasly, missing out on Mick Foley winning his first WWE Championship:

"I worked so diligently and with all my heart to get Mick hired because I felt like he was a good citizen and a great opponent for The Undertaker, which I needed at that time. I didn't get to call that match. That's one of my regrets as far as Raw was that I was ill when Foley won his title. I thought it was a moment I would have loved to experience with him."

