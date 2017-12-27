WrestlingInc.com

Possible Injury At WWE Live Event (Video, Photo)

By Joshua Gagnon | December 27, 2017

Paige may have suffered an injury during tonight's WWE live event in Uniondale, New York

During a six-woman match (Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley), according to fans in attendance, Paige took a kick to the back from Banks that caused a stop to the match. Initially, a stretcher was brought out, but Paige was able to walk to the back with the help of the doctors.

On a recent interview on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Paige had mentioned she is suffering from scoliosis and blamed years of wrestling on her neck injury. She underwent neck surgery in October of last year.

Paige On Why She And Alberto El Patron Split, Her Health, WWE Studios Movie, Absolution Praise, More
See Also
Paige On Why She And Alberto El Patron Split, Her Health, WWE Studios Movie, Absolution Praise, More

Stay tuned for updates on Paige's status. Below is a video and photo from the match:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» Check out the most popular Wrestling Inc. articles of 2017!

Most Popular

Back To Top