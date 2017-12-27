Possible Injury At WWE Live Event (Video, Photo)

Paige may have suffered an injury during tonight's WWE live event in Uniondale, New York

During a six-woman match (Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley), according to fans in attendance, Paige took a kick to the back from Banks that caused a stop to the match. Initially, a stretcher was brought out, but Paige was able to walk to the back with the help of the doctors.

On a recent interview on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, Paige had mentioned she is suffering from scoliosis and blamed years of wrestling on her neck injury. She underwent neck surgery in October of last year.

Stay tuned for updates on Paige's status. Below is a video and photo from the match:

Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017