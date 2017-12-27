WWE NXT 'Takeover: Philly' Main Event Announcement

Johnny Gargano became the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas by winning a Fatal 4 Way on the final NXT episode of 2018. The other match participants were Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Aleister Black. Sullivan and Black remain undefeated in singles action.

Gargano will get his first big title shot at NXT "Takeover: Philly" during Royal Rumble weekend on January 27th. No other matches have been announced for Takeover as of this writing.

Above is video from tonight's Fatal 4 Way and below is WWE's announcement on Gargano vs. Almas: