Aleister Black Warns The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas Video, WWE NXT Tapings Notes

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for "Takeover: Philly" during Royal Rumble weekend after Gargano won a Fatal 4 Way to become new #1 contender on tonight's show. The other Superstars in the match were Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain. Above is video of Gargano returning backstage after the match, only to be confronted by Almas and Zelina Vega while NXT General Manager William Regal congratulates him. Almas and Vega just mock & laugh at Gargano before walking off.

- WWE's updated line-up for the NXT TV tapings at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta are Almas, Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, The Undisputed Era, SAnitY and Roderick Strong. The brand will tape episodes of TV at the venue formerly used for WCW Saturday Night on Thursday, January 4th, Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd. Floor seats for all three tapings appear to be sold out but there are still $30 and $40 seats left. It looks like all seats for the Friday, February 2nd tapings are almost sold out. As noted, the first match confirmed for next Thursday's tapings is SAnitY's rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. We should have a good idea of the "Takeover: Philly" card after next week's tapings as well. There's still no official word yet on when NXT will return to Full Sail University but we will keep you updated.

- Speaking of Black and tonight's Fatal 4 Way, he took to Twitter to address the loss and how he was attacked by The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish. Black, who remains undefeated in singles action, tweeted the following warning to The Undisputed Era: