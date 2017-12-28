WWE Live Event Results From Detroit (12/27): AJ Styles Defends In A Steel Cage, Six-Man Matches

Thanks to Danielle Morehead for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Detroit, Michigan:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day

* Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and Naomi. Ruby Riott was at ringside. Becky received a good reaction for her return from filming The Marine 6

* Tye Dillinger beat Sin Cara

* Rusev, Aiden English and Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder and The Ascension

* Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 4 Way. Lana was at ringside with Tamina

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Jinder Mahal in a Steel Cage match. The Singh Brothers were at ringside