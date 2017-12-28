Yesterday, you sent in your nominations for the "Event of the Year," here are the top four nominees. Please vote in the poll below to decide the winner, then in the "Comments" section send in a nomination for "Match of the Year."

We're nearing the end of 2017 and that means it's time for WrestlingINC's "Best of 2017" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can vote for in our "Comments" section below. The complete list of winners will then be revealed on the site on Sunday, December 31st. Here are the categories and the day they will be posted on:

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Breakout Star of the Year

Sunday, Dec. 24 - Feud of the Year

Monday, Dec. 25 - Tag Team of the Year

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - Woman of the Year

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - Event of the Year

Thursday, Dec. 28 - Match of the Year

Friday, Dec. 29 - Wrestler of the Year

The category for today is the "Match of the Year." This category covers your favorite match that took place in 2017. Please enter your choice in the comments section below. The top four choices in the comments will then be put into a poll, and in tomorrow's "Sound Off" article, you will vote on the winner for that category.

If you would like to look back, here are the winners from 2016 and also the winners from 2015.