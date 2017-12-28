WWE Live Event Results From Long Island (12/27): Steel Cage Match, Roman Reigns Headlines, Paige

Thanks to Aaron Childress for the following WWE live event results from Wednesday's show in Long Island, New York:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Elias performed a song in the ring

* Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks ended when Paige suffered an injury and walked out on her own

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, Goldust, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto

* Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan retained over The Bar in a Steel Cage match

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by DQ

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over John Cena