Paige Update Following Injury Scare At WWE Live Event

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

As noted, Paige suffered what appeared to be a rib, shoulder or head injury during last night's WWE live event on Long Island. The injury came from either a missed dropkick or a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks. Apparently, Paige wasn't ready for the move and it stunned her. The match was immediately stopped and a stretcher was brought out but Paige did walk out on her own.

Paige is apparently alright today as she was seen at the hotel bar after the show and was feeling better, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The early belief is that she just suffered a mild stinger.

No word yet on if Paige will miss any ring time but we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Tim Ermer contributed to this article.

