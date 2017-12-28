WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Play Catch Phrase (Video), Johnny Gargano & Andrade Almas React To Title Match, Birthdays

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Game Night with Tamina Snuka, Heath Slater, Renee Young, The New Day and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair playing a game of Catch Phrase.

- Former WWE star Lanny Poffo turns 63 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell turns 32, Rachael Ellering turns 25 and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 64.

Lanny Poffo On 'Macho Man' Randy Savage Being Terrified Of Doing Promos, Advice He Gave, HOF Speech
See Also
Lanny Poffo On 'Macho Man' Randy Savage Being Terrified Of Doing Promos, Advice He Gave, HOF Speech

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Philly" event during Royal Rumble weekend. Gargano and Almas tweeted the following after the match was announced:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» Check out the most popular Wrestling Inc. articles of 2017!

Most Popular

Back To Top