What The Miz Was Doing On Christmas, JBL Note, Charlotte Flair On Becky Lynch's WWE Return

- TMZ Sports has a story here about The Miz spending Christmas in the Middle East as part of a 4-day USO tour. Other celebrities on the tour included Adam Devine and Iliza Shlesinger. During the trip, The Miz and Devine were boomeranged off the USS Theodore Roosevelt in a military plane.

"I've been on all kinds of rollercoasters and nothing beats this," The Miz said. "I literally tell (Devine), 'My balls are in my throat.'"

You can check out footage of The Miz on the trip in the video above.

- The Guardian has an article about former WWE World Heavyweight champion JBL spending his time working with kids in Bermuda through the Beyond Rugby Bermuda.

"I had seen the ethos of rugby and I was very much an admirer," JBL said. "For us it's a beautiful sport, what I guess what Pele called soccer in Brazil. It's so simple, it's easy to understand, you can play five on five or 15 on 15. I would be so much better coaching American football, but you need 22 on each side and all the equipment and everything. With rugby you just need a mouthpiece and grass.

"We have issues with gangs and with drugs in Bermuda but we want to attract the most hardcore kids. We want the gang leaders, because they're going to be leaders either in a gang or on the rugby pitch. And we've had a lot of success. We have super-tough kids who grew up in super-tough environments and they enjoy getting out there and knocking each other around and having a piece of pizza and going home."

- As noted, Becky Lynch returned to WWE at last night's WWE live event in Detroit. Charlotte Flair posted the photo below of being back on the road with Becky: