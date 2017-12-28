Top RAW Star Considered To Be Seth Rollins' Partner?, WWE NXT - Cirque Du Soleil Video, The Bar

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, The Street Profits, Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and others appear in the latest episode of Cirque du Soleil's "#CirqueShop" YouTube series, as seen above. The WWE website notes that Cirque du Soleil and the WWE Performance Center recently partnered for a learning exchange where NXT Superstars and Cirque du Soleil performers took turns exploring each other's worlds.

- Finn Balor and Jason Jordan were the two RAW Superstars considered to be Seth Rollins' partner for the RAW Tag Team Title win over The Bar on Monday's Christmas RAW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on if they will continue with the Jordan heel turn but it may have been just slowed down while Jordan is booked to be a top babyface in the team with Rollins.

- As noted, Cesaro celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday. It looks like partner Sheamus smashed him with a cake backstage at the WWE live event on Long Island last night as he tweeted the following:

Happy birthday @WWECesaro may you wear this cake well... as if i would ???? pic.twitter.com/anxFxsktH5 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 28, 2017