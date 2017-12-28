Daniel Bryan Runs Ropes With Sami Zayn (Video), WWE On 2017 Live Event Moments, The Great Muta

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley looking at the 5 craziest moments you didn't see on TV in 2017, featuring various moments from live events.

- Wrestling legend The Great Muta will return to the United States for the PCW Ultra Anniversary event on January 19th in California. Muta will team with Penta El Zero M for a match against Sami Callihan and Johnny Ultra (Johnny Impact). He will also participate in a meet & greet. The event will air on the FiteTV app for $14.99. Details on the event can be found at PCWUltra.com.

- We noted before that Tuesday's dark main event after the WWE 205 Live tapings in Chicago saw WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan as the special referee. Below is fan video from the finish of the match, which saw Bryan run the ropes with Sami. This led to Orton hitting the RKO and Nakamura hitting the Kinshasa on a distracted Zayn for the pin.