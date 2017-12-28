Impact Returning To Live Pay-Per-View With Lockdown In 2018

Impact Wrestling officials are currently planning the next live pay-per-view event to be held in late April or early May 2018, according to PWInsider. The first pay-per-view of 2018 will be the Lockdown event, which features all matches in a steel cage.

Lockdown had been a yearly pay-per-view, one of TNA's biggest, until being re-branded as a special Impact episode in 2015. The last Lockdown Impact episode took place in January 2016.

Impact is planning on running more live pay-per-views in 2018 but there's no word yet on when those events might take place.