WrestlingInc.com

Impact Returning To Live Pay-Per-View With Lockdown In 2018

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

Impact Wrestling officials are currently planning the next live pay-per-view event to be held in late April or early May 2018, according to PWInsider. The first pay-per-view of 2018 will be the Lockdown event, which features all matches in a steel cage.

Lockdown had been a yearly pay-per-view, one of TNA's biggest, until being re-branded as a special Impact episode in 2015. The last Lockdown Impact episode took place in January 2016.

Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Recently Called Impact Wrestling
See Also
Chris Jericho Reveals Why He Recently Called Impact Wrestling

Impact is planning on running more live pay-per-views in 2018 but there's no word yet on when those events might take place.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» Check out the most popular Wrestling Inc. articles of 2017!

Most Popular

Back To Top