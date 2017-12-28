Paige Pulled From WWE Live Events, Video Of Paige Sustaining Injury

Above is footage of Paige sustaining an injury at last night's RAW live event at the Nassau Coliseum. Paige was teaming with Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James.

The start of the video shows Paige taking a kick to the back from Banks. Paige struggled to get to her feet before falling to the mat, causing the referee to throw up the "X" injury signal and stop the match. A stretcher was brought out, however Paige was able to walk to the back with the help of the doctors.

F4WOnline reports that Paige has been pulled from the rest of this week's RAW live events as a precaution. She will be getting an evaluation and X-rays today. As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is believed that she had just suffered a mild stinger from the kick.