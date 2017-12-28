WWE U.S. Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed, Winner To Be Crowned At Royal Rumble

Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley revealing that the finals of the WWE United States Title tournament will take place at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced the tournament on this week's SmackDown after ruling that Dolph Ziggler had relinquished the title, just days after winning it at Clash of Champions.

Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal won matches on this week's SmackDown to advance to the second round. Other first round matches include Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley. You can see the tournament brackets below:

First Round

Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger

Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English

Second Round

Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley or Zack Ryder

Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods or Aiden English

Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods or Aiden English