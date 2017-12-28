Stephanie McMahon Invites Celebrity To WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan Talks WWE MMC (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is new video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan talking about the WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams that Brie Bella recently talked about wanting to see on her YouTube channel, and how fans will influence the decision making in the tournament. The tournament will air on Tuesday nights via Facebook Watch in January and teams will be announced next week.

- WWE stock was up 0.17% today, closing at $30.34 per share. Today's high was $30.47 and the low was $30.22.

- Model Chrissy Teigen responded to a SB Nation tweet today and commented on attending WWE's WrestleMania 24 in Orlando back in 2008, noting that she had to leave the event early and was not happy about it. Stephanie McMahon responded to the tweet and invited her to WrestleMania 34 in April. You can see the exchange below:

Name a sporting event you went to this year that you'd recommend to everyone for next year — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 28, 2017

I have never had more fun than I had at wrestlemania years ago. And I *really* did not want to go. I had to be pried from my seat to leave early. Still mad about it. https://t.co/19sCNADHZg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

.@ChrissyTeigen We're sorry you had to leave early! Consider this your official invitation to #WrestleMania34 in #NOLA this year! @TripleH said to let him know if anyone tries to make you leave early this time! They'll have a whole locker room to deal with! https://t.co/9A7Eewoliy — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2017