WrestlingInc.com

Stephanie McMahon Invites Celebrity To WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan Talks WWE MMC (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

- Above is new video of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan talking about the WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams that Brie Bella recently talked about wanting to see on her YouTube channel, and how fans will influence the decision making in the tournament. The tournament will air on Tuesday nights via Facebook Watch in January and teams will be announced next week.

Daniel Bryan Says Current WWE Job Is The 'Part Of Wrestling That I Don't Like'
See Also
Daniel Bryan Says Current WWE Job Is The 'Part Of Wrestling That I Don't Like'

- WWE stock was up 0.17% today, closing at $30.34 per share. Today's high was $30.47 and the low was $30.22.

- Model Chrissy Teigen responded to a SB Nation tweet today and commented on attending WWE's WrestleMania 24 in Orlando back in 2008, noting that she had to leave the event early and was not happy about it. Stephanie McMahon responded to the tweet and invited her to WrestleMania 34 in April. You can see the exchange below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» Check out the most popular Wrestling Inc. articles of 2017!

Most Popular

Back To Top