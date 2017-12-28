WrestlingInc.com

WWE Names Top Superstars Of 2017, Superstars React To U.S. Title Tournament Matches, Eva Marie Video

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

- Above is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring her holiday glam tutorial.

- WWE has published an article naming the top 10 Superstars of 2017. The list looks like this:

10. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore

9. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

8. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns)

7. Kevin Owens

6. The Miz

5. Jinder Mahal

4. The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Tie)

3. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

2. Braun Strowman

1. WWE Champion AJ Styles

- As noted, the WWE United States Title tournament will end at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view with a new champion crowned. WWE announced today that the other two second round matches are Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English and Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley. Woods or English will face Jinder Mahal while Mojo or Ryder will face Bobby Roode to determine who makes the finals. Roode defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder defeated Tye Dillinger in first round matches on this week's SmackDown.

Below are post-announcements from Woods, Mojo, Ryder and English:

