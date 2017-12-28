WrestlingInc.com

The Miz Reacts To Honor & Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In Joke Battle (Video), Fans On John Cena

By Marc Middleton | December 28, 2017

- The Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in England posted this video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if John Cena will win his record 17th world title in 2018. As of this writing, 72% voted yes.

- As noted, Rolling Stone magazine recently named The Miz as their WWE Wrestler of 2017. The Miz tweeted the following on the honor and took a friendly jab at WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Miz recently wrapped filming of WWE Studios' The Marine 6 and visited troops in the Middle East for the annual USO Holiday Tour but he should be back on RAW next week or the following week. He tweeted:

