The Miz Reacts To Honor & Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In Joke Battle (Video), Fans On John Cena

- The Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in England posted this video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if John Cena will win his record 17th world title in 2018. As of this writing, 72% voted yes.
- As noted, Rolling Stone magazine recently named The Miz as their WWE Wrestler of 2017. The Miz tweeted the following on the honor and took a friendly jab at WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Miz recently wrapped filming of WWE Studios' The Marine 6 and visited troops in the Middle East for the annual USO Holiday Tour but he should be back on RAW next week or the following week. He tweeted:
U dont become wrestler of the year by wearing ur own merch shirt or tactical vests. U become WOTY by day after day overdelivering on everything you do. When I come back, RAW will be MY show AGAIN! IC is MINE— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 28, 2017
Thx @rollingstone for this honor. Sorry Roman, maybe nxt year Big Dog pic.twitter.com/brMmQhHJ1P