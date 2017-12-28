What WWE Did For Superstars Working On Christmas, John Cena Hypes Mixed Match Challenge, Charlotte

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently tweeted props for the following video from Fox News, saying it overwhelmed her. The video features comments on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and promotes their "Second Nature" book.

- To do something special for the Superstars working on Christmas, WWE officials threw a backstage Christmas party at Monday's RAW in Chicago, according to PWInsider. Word is that the company also paid the hotel bills in Chicago for the RAW and SmackDown rosters this week as a way to say thank you for being away from their families over the Christmas holiday.

- John Cena tweeted the following to hype the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament that begins airing on Facebook Watch in January. Cena is not one of the Superstars participating.