ROH Champion Dalton Castle On Not Being Initially Seen As Championship Material

New ROH World Champion, Dalton Castle, spoke to Ring of Honor on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Fans supporting him as ROH Champion:

"It has been nothing but amazing. I have always felt like a champion and I knew I could work hard to make it so. But, to also have the fans of ROH loudly accept me as their champion has made this whole experience beyond amazing."

If he could put into words what he was thinking when the title was handed to him at Final Battle:

"No way. There was so much going on in my head it was crazy. The feelings I had at that exact moment would probably best be described with a dance."

Not initially seen as World Championship material and if that bothered him:

"No, I never doubted my abilities. I belong in a pro wrestling ring and knew if I just continued to be fearless I would be able to be myself and move up. It wasn't a moment that I started to see 'I have what it takes,' it was more I noticed others started to see what I already knew."

(Video courtesy of ROH)

Source: Ring of Honor