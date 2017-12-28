WrestlingInc.com

Hideo Itami Sends Message To Brian Kendrick, Best WWE Photos Of 2017, Crazy WWE 2K18 Super Moves

By Joshua Gagnon | December 28, 2017

- Above are the top 10 Super Moves from WWE 2K18.

- WWE posted a gallery of the 50 best photos of 2017. The collection includes: Tyler Bate winning the WWE UK Championship, Goldberg, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella, the Women's Money in the Bank match, and many more.

- As noted, earlier this week on Raw, Brian Kendrick sustained a broken nose and orbital bone after taking a GTS from Hideo Itami. With WWE breaking the news, Itami sent out a "get well soon, #respect" tweet to Kendrick. It should be noted on this week's 205 Live, Itami didn't use the GTS and instead won his match via the Rings of Saturn submission.

