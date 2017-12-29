WrestlingInc.com

Kenny Omega Talks Games With WWE Star, Chris Jericho (Video), Wrestle Kingdom 12 Fan Festa

By Joshua Gagnon | December 29, 2017

- Above is the hype video for IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12. At NJPW Power Struggle, Jericho showed up - via video - to challenge Omega, since then the two have crossed paths be attacking each other in the ring and at a press conference. Be sure to join us for complete coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4, starting at 2am!

- Giant Bomb posted an article with Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods discussing their top ten video games of the year. The two are die hard gamers and have bumped into each other at big conventions over the years, building up a bit of a friendly rivalry along the way. In regards to their top picks of the year, Woods went with Tekken 7 and Omega picked Resident Evil 7.

Kenny Omega Says Shinsuke Nakamura Hasn't Done Anything Compelling In-Ring In WWE
- As noted, NJPW will be holding a Wrestle Kingdom Fan Festa on January 3, which will feature a few tag matches, press conferences, a NJPW video game announcement and a number of signings. Scheduled to sign are: Kota Ibushi, SHO and YOH, Cody, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Michael Elgin. The event is already sold out, but will be featuring new merchandise for the wrestlers who are appearing and for Wrestle Kingdom 12.

