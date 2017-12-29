WWE Live Event Results From Hartford (12/28): Absolution Without Paige, Roman Reigns Headlines, More

Thanks to Rodrigo Estevez for the following WWE live event results from Thursday's show in Hartford, Connecticut:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

* Elias, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows sang a song in the ring

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Kalisto

* Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor

* Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan retained over Cesaro and Sheamus in a Steel Cage Match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns retained over John Cena

@joe_v_deez contributed to this article.