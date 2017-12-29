Eva Marie On WWE Being Similar To Acting, How Workouts Have Changed After Leaving WWE, Cheat Meals

Eva Marie spoke with GQ on a number of topics in and outside of pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Similarities between pro wrestling and acting:

"Honestly, they are very similar. In the ring, you're constantly working out and honing your craft, and you're doing the same thing with acting, too—taking classes and working with vocal coaches. I think the thing that stands out for me is that in the WWE, we were in a new city every night. When you go to a movie set, though, you get to be at the same location for awhile. I had become very used to not even bothering to unpack my suitcase. Suddenly, it was like, 'Oh wow, I get to stay in one place!'"

How her workouts have changes since leaving WWE:

"Oh, my workouts have definitely changed. In WWE, I focused more on Olympic lifting. I had to make sure that I was physically able to lift another human being at all times. Now, I'm going for a different, leaner look. High-intensity interval training and Tabata workouts are really good for me, because they prevent me from getting bored, and don't require me to be in the gym for two hours. I can get in, do what I need to do, and get out."

Her cheat meals:

"Oh my God, there are so many! I'm Mexican and Italian, so my mom is a fantastic cook. I s--t you not, every time I go back home, I gain, like, 10 pounds, just because her food is so hard for me to turn down. Plus, I'm not there all the time, so I give myself a little allowance to enjoy it more. I'm a sucker for bacon waffles—they're to die for. And I love banana pancakes. I should just honestly film my cheat day because people would be impressed by how much food I can put down. When my husband and I first started dating, I had just started my WWE tryouts—I think I was in my third week. I went over to his place and he made banana pancakes. I really liked them, so he asked 'Do you want another one?' That kept going, and I swear I put down about 20 of them. I was training at the time, but also, they were that good. I do not play around when it comes to cheat days."

Source: GQ