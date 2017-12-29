Finn Balor Says His Main Future Goal Is To Create Another Alter Ego

On the WWE Network's Table For 3, The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff, sat down for a meal with fellow WWE Superstar Finn Bálor. Among many other things, Finn and Jeff talked about the use of face paint in their presentations. Also, Finn discussed his future goals and Jeff discussed the possibility of facing off against 'The Demon King'.

On the subject of face/body paint, Finn indicated that his demon persona helps him manage insecurities.

"It's very hard to explain," Balor said. "It's almost like putting on a mask protects you from people's judgments and lets you completely flow freely, like, with all your aggression and our animosity against anything. And I think everyone, deep down, has insecurities issues, especially in this business. And I find that maybe getting to hide behind the paint, so to speak, kind of protects you from those insecurities and helps me channel a different side of my personality that isn't always available to me."

Moreover, Finn noted that he did not know that the paint would change his body language and demeanor.

"I didn't realize how much the paint was going to affect how I moved and how I walked," Balor admitted. "And it wasn't something that consciously happened. It was because the first time I'd done it was a Tokyo Dome show, I want to say in 2013-14, and I walked out there and I was a completely different person. I hadn't rehearsed anything, planned anything, but I remember walking to the ring almost in a limp and I was like, 'why the hell am I limping?' It was almost as though the paint took control and it changes the direction your mind moves in."

Jeff agreed with Finn with respect to face paint, saying that it allows him to be free as a performer.

"Every time I paint my face, I've always thought of it as my alien skin, the reptilian inside me that makes me different. When I think of aliens, I think of the skin, like, the abstract piece I do on my face, it doesn't matter. I'm just in such a free zone. I'm just so at peace with myself when I'm doing it. And then, when I do the deal when I close my eyes, and take a picture, I go, 'tonight, that is my canvas. My face is my canvas.' Then, I get that, man. You go out there and you're just more somehow, like, because you're not your normal self. And to me, it just feels artistically free to express yourself and don't have a care in the world about what anybody else is thinking! And so, I would be, on purpose, I would be real messy, a lot of the time, with neon, glow-in-the-dark paint. Even after I'd paint my face, I'd go smear it all over my hands and give people confidence not to care at that point in time and just have faith and confidence in yourself and just roll with it."

As for future goals Finn claimed that he would like to continue to evolve his character. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion stated that his main goal is to create another alter ego for himself.

"Obviously, seeing [the Hardys] continue to evolve the last 25 years, that inspires me to keep evolving my character. And I'm quite happy with how I'm doing at the moment, but I'm always trying to push myself to create something new and I think my main goal going forward over the next five, 10 years would be maybe create another alter ego like you guys have."

Additionally, Jeff said that he hopes a match between 'The Enigma' and 'The Demon King' is "inevitable".

"I've heard it a lot, man, and people are kind of waiting to see us, like, 'I can't wait to see 'The Enigma' and 'The Demon' in the ring at the same time' with painted up faces. Hopefully, that's inevitable, so we'll see."

