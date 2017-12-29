WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Star Possibly Turning Heel, Which WWE Stars Had The Most TV Wins?, Jonathan Coachman - WWE

By Marc Middleton | December 29, 2017

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars with the most wins in 2017 for TV, pay-per-view events, Kickoffs and Tribute to The Troops, as of December 24th - Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tied with 24 wins, Sasha Banks with 25 wins, WWE Champion AJ Styles with 26 wins, Seth Rollins with 27 wins.

- It looks like WWE may be experimenting with a Tye Dillinger heel turn as he's been losing to Sin Cara at this week's WWE live events on the annual holiday tour. Fans in attendance noted that Dillinger played the role of a heel but toned it down a bit.

Johnathan Coachman On Possible WWE Return, Working With The Rock, ESPN Frustrations, Vince McMahon
See Also
Johnathan Coachman On Possible WWE Return, Working With The Rock, ESPN Frustrations, Vince McMahon

- Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman brought his kids to last night's WWE live event in Hartford, CT. WWE posted this ringside video with The Coach:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $17 Tees To End 2017

Most Popular

Back To Top